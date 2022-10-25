Shorter campaign period not good for Opposition: Report

PETALING JAYA: Prominent social and political activist Vincent Thock Kiah Wah said that a longer period to canvas for votes would give Pakatan Harapan (PH) the time it needs to bridge the support gap with Barisan Nasional (BN), The Malaysian Insight reports.

PH will have the time to discuss and coordinate strategies and probably work out electoral cooperation with other parties, he added.

Thock said PH’s support base is mostly in the urban and among migrant workers, including those working outside the country and are hard to reach.

If coming home is inconvenient, overseas voters would be reluctant to do so, Thock added.

BN’s support base, particularly Umno’s, on the other hand, he said, is in the rural areas of the country and these are people who are willing to come out and vote come rain or shine.

Thock also pointed out that PH can address this matter by having a manifesto that explains why it is important for their supporters to return home and vote.

Meanwhile, Liew Wui Chern, a mass communication lecturer at Universiti Tun Abdul Razak, said political parties were not exactly caught off guard by the dissolution of parliament on October 10.

He said political parties have been gearing themselves up for it months before.

Nonetheless, Liew welcomed the campaign period of 14 days, describing it as “reasonable”.