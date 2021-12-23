Shortfall everywhere

PETALING JAYA: As more deaths are recorded from the recent floods that swept across nine states, the authorities have come under fire for what critics are saying was shoddy handling of relief efforts.

As of 5pm yesterday, the floods had taken 38 lives, the youngest of whom was aged six, and the oldest aged 66.

While the number of evacuees has dropped from more than 70,000 on Monday to 61,898 as of 5pm yesterday, rain continued in several areas in Selangor and Pahang.

Taking the brunt of criticism was the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the government entity that was set up after major floods hit several states in the East Coast from late 2014 to early 2015.

Former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz launched a stinging attack on the authorities, describing them as “clueless” in managing the crisis.

“There is no coherence in addressing national issues, which is clearly reflected in Nadma’s inability to grasp the seriousness of the situation,” she told theSun.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob conceded that the response to the floods had been less than adequate.

However, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad sidestepped the issue by stating that it was the responsibility of individual states to manage such disasters.

“Our responsibility is only to compensate victims based on recommendations of the state,” he said.

Nadma director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said a meeting was held in September to outline the responsibilities of each agency at the district, state and national levels.

“There was no issue of a lack of coordination,” he told a press conference in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, on Monday.

Rafidah urged all ministries and government agencies to work together to address all issues related to natural disasters.

“Forget the publicity stunts. They are unproductive. Just get food, clothes and basic necessities to those affected,” she said.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye attributed the severity of the floods in Selangor to “years of neglect by the authorities”.

“There is disregard for our drainage system, as seen from how we manage our rivers and drains,” he said, adding that there had been no consideration given to allocating more money for flood mitigation work and to improve the drainage system.

“Whenever the floods come, we make a lot of noise and start pointing fingers. But when the waters have receded, nothing is done,” he added.

Environmentalist Dr Praveena Rajendra pointed out that the severity of the floods in Taman Sri Muda could have been mitigated if the authorities had heeded warnings that the area was flood-prone.

“There is a large wetland, making it a catchment area but the irrigation system was merely improvised. These are portents for disaster.”

Praveena said Malaysia could learn from the success of Singapore in its green cities or ABC (Active, Beautiful, Clean) approach of using plants and soil to slow down, absorb and cleanse stormwater runoff.

She said in China, the introduction of “sponge cities” had helped to reduce floods in urban centres.

Of the 38 fatalities in the recent floods, 25 were in Selangor and 13 in Pahang. The remains of six-year-old Emmanuel Chang Li Zheng and 66-year-old Yap Koon Lan were found under a pile of wood and debris in Bentong yesterday.

In Taman Sri Muda, which was among the worst hit areas in Selangor, there were 14 fatalities. The other fatalities were four from Sepang, and the rest from Klang, Sungai Buloh, Kajang and Hulu Langat.

Of the 13 killed in Pahang, 10 were in Bentong, two in Kuantan and one in Raub.

Pahang accounts for the most number of evacuees.

As of 5pm yesterday, 37,666 victims were at 267 relief centres across the state, while Selangor had 21,379 evacuees in 114 relief centres.