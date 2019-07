KUANTAN: An arrow shot by a secondary school student hit the back passenger door of a car but stopped short of fully penetrating the car which was carrying four people in Jalan Berserah here yesterday.

Retiree Tan Theam Lye, 62, said the incident occurred when he stopped his car at a traffic light junction in Jalan Berserah here at 5pm.

He said that his wife Wong Sow Lan, 54, who was sitting at the back with his elder sister, his father who was sitting in the front passenger seat, and himself, heard a loud sound while waiting for the light to to turn green.

“Initially, we all thought someone had thrown a stone. Then my wife noticed a long piece of metal rod protruding from the left door of the car where she was sitting,’’ he told reporters here today.

He said that he quickly drove to the road shoulder and stopped his car to inspect and was shocked to find that the metal rod was actually an arrow.

It was fortunate that the arrow did not penetrate the car door as otherwise his wife could have been injured, he added.

Tan, who was driving home to Jalan Bukit Ubi after visiting a younger sibling in Jalan Tuanku Muhammad, said that several students of a secondary school beside the road were undergoing archery training when the incident took place.

He said that he immediately went to the school to seek an explanation over the incident.

A teacher who was supervising the students, he said, conceded that one of the students’ arrows could have gone out of the school compound on to the main road.

After a discussion, he said that the teacher agreed to pay him a RM300 compensation to repair his Suzuki Swift and he agreed not to lodge police report.

‘’However, I want the school to take appropriate action to prevent a repeat of the incident. Improve the safety aspect because the training location is beside the road. What if the arrow had hit a motorcyclist or a pedestrian, they would surely have been injured,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Teruntum State Assemblyman Sim Chong Siang said that he was told the school had agreed to stop the sport activity temporarily until a safety net had been installed. — Bernama