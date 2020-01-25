Shotguns still allowed, directive for revocation of ownership licences only applies to rifles

KUCHING: Shotguns will not be included in the directive for the revocation of rifle ownership licences to be implemented in stages by the police.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Ramli Din in a statement today said the directive was aimed at rifles only.

“Referring to the announcement made by Inspector-General of Police on the revocation of rifle ownership licenses in stages, this directive is only limited to rifles and not other firearms,” said Ramli.

The statement was issued in response to a recent report in The Borneo Post, where Dayak leaders sought clarification regarding the new directive.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing was quoted as saying if the revocation includes shotgun licences, such a move would have serious implications on the Dayak communities in Sarawak.

“The use of shotguns, not rifles, for hunting and protecting their farms has been embedded in their culture and lifestyle for generations. Thus, shotguns have become their prized heirloom and they will protect its ownership with their lives,” he had said.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil had also urged the police to clarify whether or not the revocation includes shotgun licences.

“If the ban includes shotgun licences and is enforced nationwide including Sarawak, then I think this would be the darkest moment in our history, especially to the Iban and other Dayak groups.

“This is because owning a shotgun has become our culture for protecting our crops and of course ourselves,” he was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Bernama on Wednesday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was quoted as saying the revocation of rifle licenses was to stop rising cases of wildlife poaching in the country.

“The move was initiated after the weapon (rifle) was identified to be the most popular hunting tool among poachers,” he said, adding there was also fears that such firearms could fall into the hands of militant groups.

He also said police were in the midst of identifying nearly 7,000 rifle owners in order to revoke the permits. — The Borneo Post