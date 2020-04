KUALA LUMPUR: After more than three weeks of the Movement Control Order (MCO), long and unmanageable hair issues were among topics widely discussed among social media users.

They can finally say goodbye to long and messy hair following the government’s announcement yesterday that several selected sectors of the economy have been allowed to operate, including barber shops.

But, is the government’s decision to allow these additional sectors to operate being well received by the public?

Bernama TV via its official Facebook page yesterday conducted a poll by asking the social media users if they agree with the opening of barber shops during MCO.

Polling since 1pm has attracted more than 17,000 Facebook users (as at 6pm).

Almost 88% of the 16,500 votes do not agree while the remaining 12% agreed.

In the comments section, they mostly said that barber shops do not need to be opened if the people want the Covid-19 infection chain to be broken soon.

However, some said that premises owners should only provide services through early appointments to avoid large crowds.

There are those who said that other sectors such as hardware shops and optometrists do not need to be allowed to operate also. — Bernama