Shouting math ensued in Dewan Rakyat over Shahidan’s ‘monkey’ comment

PETALING JAYA: A shouting match broke out in the Dewan Rakyat today following Sany Hazman’s demand that Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix) retract his comments dubbing his attitude ‘worse than a monkey’.

According to a report by FMT, the Arau MP while ending his debate on the supply bill said in the Dewan Rakyat that Sany’s attitude had let him down.

“I am disappointed with Hulu Langat (Sany), whose attitude (in the Dewan Rakyat) is even worse than a monkey,” Shahidan said.

The Hulu Langat MP then asked the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul to have Shahidan retract his comment.

“Arau, as a senior (MP), you should set a good example. Ask him to retract his statement,” he said.

Following his statement, Perikatan Nasional’s Misbahul Munir Masduki came to the Arau MP’s defense and stated that Sany’s attitude was the problem.

An argument then ensued between the two members of Parliament with Sany being accused by Misbahul for improper conduct.

Johari then intervened and asked whether Shahidan had actually called Sany a ‘monkey’.

“No, I merely said don’t behave like a monkey in the jungle. That is allowed (in Parliament),” Shahidan responded to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

No further action was taken by the Speaker and the lower house carried on the supply bill debate with Kota Marudu MP Datuk Wetrom Bahanda.