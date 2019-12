PETALING JAYA: Various claims and denials over the status of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has left its leadership a little confused.

A copy of a letter, purportedly from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) asking MTUC to show cause why it should not be de-registered for mismanagement, went viral last week, raising concerns among members and leaders of the union group.

To add to the confusion, the registrar expressed shock that the letter had gone public, claiming that the authorities never sent it.

The RoS earlier claimed that it had suspended MTUC over poor management of its affairs, but MTUC said it never received notice of the suspension.

The issue has pitted MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon against his immediate predecessor N. Gopal Krishnam over their individual performance as leaders of the union group.

The saga began last Wednesday when RoS issued a press statement to announce that MTUC had been suspended and had been given 30 days to explain why it should not be de-registered.

Two days later, a copy of what allegedly looked like a letter from RoS, asking MTUC to show cause why it should not be de-registered for the failure of its general council to conduct regular meetings, surfaced on social media.

Solomon said he immediately contacted RoS but the officer who dealt with him expressed surprise that the letter had gone viral.

He claimed that the officer told him the letter was drafted but it was later decided that it would not be sent to MTUC.

Solomon said he asked RoS for a copy of the letter and hopes to receive it by today.

At press time yesterday, theSun was still unable to reach RoS to confirm the veracity of this claim.

Solomon said as far as MTUC was concerned, it had only received a request from RoS to produce a list of documents related to its financial statements and council meetings.

“We have already furnished those documents.”

Solomon said MTUC would take all necessary steps, including legal measures, to address the allegation that it faced the threat of de-registration.

He said Gopal Krishnam was in no position to accuse the current leadership of “hiding behind the general council”.

“Rather, he should reflect on the damage he has done in the past.”

He reiterated that MTUC had not received a show-cause letter from RoS since the current leadership took over in 2016.

On MTUC’s decision to decline an offer from the Human Resources Ministry to help resolve the matter, Solomon said the ministry had earlier already discredited the union leadership.