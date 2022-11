PETALING JAYA: Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has challenged Perikatan Nasional chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to show the purported list of 115 MPs backing him.

“Who knows? There might be BN MPs on the list.

“If he refuses, not only will Istana Negara not believe him, the Rakyat won’t either,“ says Puad on his Facebook today.