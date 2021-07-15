Shut down unregistered care centres to ensure safety of occupants - Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: The relevant authorities have been urged to close down all children, persons with disabilities (PwD) and old folks care centres that are not registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to ensure the safety of the occupants.

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said the Care Centres Act 1993 should be amended and improved so that only care centres registered with the JKM would be allowed to operate in the country.

“I also call for actions to be taken against those who run unregistered care centres and for such centres to be shut down so that we can ensure the safety of the occupants.

“It is hoped that the relevant authorities, especially the JKM and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development will take the necessary actions,” she told Bernama here, today.

She said the move to close down such centres is vital as most abuse cases occurred at care centres that were not registered with the JKM.

-Bernama