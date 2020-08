KUALA LUMPUR: A pastry processing factory in Jalan Pudu here was ordered to close after the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) Food Quality Unit of its Health and Environment Department found the level of cleanliness at the premises unsatisfactory.

DBKL, in a statement said that it has issued a closure notice to the premises under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983, effective today.

Enforcement action was also imposed as there were cockroaches and rat droppings in the premises’ storage room.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the floor and walls of the premises were filthy and black; three food handlers - namely Bangladeshis and Indonesians - had not taken their typhoid injections and were not wearing the required headgear, aprons and shoes while handling food.

“Food processing equipment was also in a dirty condition, and there were cockroaches and rat droppings in the store where dry ingredients are kept. There was no ‘First-In, First-Out’ (FIFO) practice at the store,” according to that statement.

The statement also said that DBKL would continue with such enforcement from time to time. — Bernama