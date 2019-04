PEKAN: The frequent parking problem at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) vicinity has received the attention of the Health Ministry by providing a free shuttle service from the Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) parking areas to the hospital.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said his ministry was aware of the problems upon receiving complaints from the public and to provide the shuttle service as the temporary measure.

“The MPK has given permission to use its parking bays near the hospital for free and to facilitate the public, we provide two vans to transport them to the HTAA lobby and vice versa.

“I hope people are using the facilities, provided since Jan 1, to avoid parking congestion and those who parked their vehicles on the road shoulder near the hospital,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a working visit to HTAA that was also attended by hospital director Norazmi Abdullah and Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

Meanwhile, Lee also said that congestion at the hospital’s women and children section would be solved with the construction of a new block. — Bernama