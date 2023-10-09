Siamese community in Kelantan enjoy living in harmony

TUMPAT: The Siamese community in Kelantan has never felt marginalised while living amongst the Malay community in the state.

In fact, the long-standing racial unity has only grown stronger.

Community chairman Pim Chau Dam said the cultural assimilation that has been deeply rooted and passed down since their ancestors’ times has made them feel like families.

“We are not only fluent in the Kelantanese dialect but our cuisine and way of life are also not that different. This is the kind of harmony we should preserve forever because we want to maintain the independence and peace the country has enjoyed for 66 years,” he told Bernama today.

According to Pim, there are about 22,000 Siamese residents in Kelantan, the highest number being in Tumpat with 12,000 people, who have never had any problems practising their religion.

Pim, who lives in Kampung Terbak, Tumpat, said there were 12 wats (temples) in the district where they can perform their daily worship peacefully and harmoniously.

He said the Malay community also participated in several occasions, such as the Songkran Water Festival and Loy Krathong, as well as other cultural activities.

“We have never felt marginalised. We share a close friendship and good relations with the Malay community,” he said, adding that many Siamese in the Tumpat district also have nicknames like Mat, Pak Ali and Pak Daud.

Meanwhile, Pim said the Siamese community also organised various activities to celebrate Malaysia’s 66th National Day, including a bicycle convoy throughout Tumpat and a patriotic song competition.-Bernama