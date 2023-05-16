Siblings among four killed in crash near Kampar

IPOH: Three siblings and a woman were killed in an accident involving a lorry and a Proton Saga car at KM310.2 of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway southbound early this morning.

The victims were identified as Ahmad Uwais Qorni Nasaruddin, five, his sister Siti Nur Aminah, eight, and their older brother, Muhammad Azib, 23, as well as a woman, Azriyani Abdul Latif, 45.

Another passenger in the car, Muhammad Fawwaz Nasaruddin, seven, was seriously injured while the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the department received an emergency call at about 2 am regarding the incident.

Mohamadul Ehsan said the Proton Saga car that the victims were travelling in caught fire after crashing into the rear of the lorry.

“Four victims were confirmed dead by Ministry of Health officials while one victim was rushed to Kampar Hospital by the EMRS emergency team,” he said. -Bernama