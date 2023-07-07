Siblings among six arrested at drug processing premises

IPOH: Six individuals, including two brothers, were arrested for turning a building in Jelapang here into a drug processing laboratory in a raid on Wednesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the six suspects aged between 32 and 57 were arrested at 3 am by a Narcotics CID team of the Perak police contingent headquarters (IPK).

“An inspection carried out at the premises found methamphetamine weighing 155 grammes, heroin (52.3 grammes) and 47.5 litres of suspected liquid methamphetamine.

“The total value is estimated to be RM672,649,“ he told a press conference at Perak IPK here today.

He said his team also seized chemicals and equipment used to process drugs as well as a lorry and four motorbikes estimated to be worth RM76,000.

Mohd Yusri said urine tests showed all the suspects were positive for methamphetamine and morphine and they all also had criminal and drug-related criminal records.

He said that based on the investigation conducted, the syndicate was active in drug processing since the beginning of this year with raw drugs and materials obtained from the northern states.

Mohd Yusri said all the suspects were remanded for a week from Wednesday until next Tuesday to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama