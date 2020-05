PORT DICKSON: Two siblings were slapped with a fine of RM3,000 each after they pleaded guilty of obstructing a police officer from carrying out his duty during a Covid-19 operation last Monday.

Magistrate Siti Huzaifah Abdul Talib meted the sentence to S. Rajeshwaran, 34, and his brother S. Guna Singam, 36, and ordered them to serve five months in jail if they fail to pay the fine. Both men paid the fine.

The two siblings were accused of purposely obstructing the duty of Sergeant Dijah Saip by refusing to stop their car when asked to do so by the policeman at about 9.10pm on May 25, at Jalan Dalam Taman Bandar Sunggala, Teluk Kemang here.

They were charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashimi prosecuted, while the accused were not represented.

Prior to this, it was reported that the police had arrested two siblings, believed to be drunk, for obstructing public officers from discharging their duties by uttering harsh and provocative words. - Bernama