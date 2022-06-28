Siblings nabbed for attempting to bribe police with RM25,000: MACC

SHAH ALAM: Two siblings believed to be members of a liquor smuggling syndicate were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation of a case involving a bribe of about RM25,000 in cash to members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

According to sources, the two male suspects in their 40s were arrested at their business premises in Kuala Lumpur in an operation carried out by PDRM and MACC, at about 10 am today.

It is understood that the two suspects who are believed to be involved in the sale of liquor with unpaid taxes had tried to bribe a senior PDRM officer in return for their release and no action under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967.

Selangor MACC Director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest and the case is being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009.

The two suspects will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, for a remand application. — Bernama