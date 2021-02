PETALING JAYA: For the past two months, some pupils have been sharing handphones for online classes. One family with five siblings have had to make do with just one phone among themselves.

Former canteen helper K. Selvarani, 46, is unable to buy extra devices for her family to cope with home-based schooling after having lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They would take their turn to use it. My children have often asked me to buy a new phone, but we have to be careful with our expenses,” she told theSun yesterday.

Living in a 600sq ft flat in Taman Desa here, Selvarani’s family is relying on a non-profit organisation for food.

“I’m not sure where I can ask for help to get a new phone,” she said.

Similarly, Winnie Laing has to share a handphone with her three children for them to attend classes.

“I would buy RM50 data a month for internet connection. Their classes are done through Zoom and homework is sent through WhatsApp,” said the resident of Teluk Panglima Garang in Selangor.

“The lines can be unpredictable. They would need to be extra patient to get through their classes.”

These scenarios have been common since the new school year started on Jan 20, according to the National Union of the Teaching Profession.

Its secretary-general, Harry Tan Huat, said there were efforts in November to buy new or second-hand laptops, computers or handphones, but they were not successful.

“We have coordinated efforts to get second-hand devices to be distributed to students recommended by the teachers, but the number is too small. It was not a success,” he said.

“We strongly urge the government and corporate entities to help as it concerns the future of our country.

“As the number of devices are limited, we are giving it to students who cannot afford them. This is based on our members’ recommendations.”

Meanwhile, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris counsellor Fauziah Mohd Sa’ad said such a situation is worsened when parents do not have the support needed.

“Relationships (between a parent and child) can be strained under such conditions. The parents are the ones feeling the strain as they need to share the devices with their children,” she said.

In such instances, parents would need to seek help, including having the devices on loan, she added.