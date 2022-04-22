Siblings who lost parents to Covid-19 thrilled to meet PM

PUTRAJAYA: Eight siblings who were orphaned after losing their parents to Covid-19 were thrilled to meet and break fast with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at his official residence here today.

The eight aged between four and 20 who are Ismail Sabri’s foster children, were special guests at Seri Perdana today in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s Breaking of Fast Ceremony with Umno Youth and Puteri leaders.

The siblings’ father Benyajeed Bernie died on July 16, 2021, while their mother Noraini Ibrahim succumbed to Covid-19 two days later on July 18.

About a week after their parents’ demise, Ismail Sabri, who was then Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, visited the orphans in Rawang and informed that the Defence Ministry has agreed to adopt them as foster children of its subsidiary company Boustead Holdings Bhd.

Nazurah Nabilah, the eldest child, now aged 20 when met at the event expressed her heartfelt thanks for the government, especially Ismail Sabri’s concern over the welfare of her family.

“When I lost my parents, I was at a loss and didn’t know what to do. But thank God, several agencies sympathised with our predicament and I am very grateful for all the help that they have given us so far, “ said Nazurah who is an Electrical and Electronics Engineering student at Sultan Azlan Shah Polytechnic, Behrang, Perak.

At the ceremony, Ismail Sabri spent time catching up with his foster children and presented Hari Raya donations to them. — Bernama