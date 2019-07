KUALA LANGAT: Two sisters, whose parents were away helping to prepare food for firemen, died in a fire at their home in Kampung Indah here this morning.

Their parents were out helping firemen who were battling a fire at a chemical plant at the Pulau Indah Industrial Park in Port Klang when a fire broke out at their home at 2.48am.

The victims have been identified as Nur Salsabila Mohd Fakrul Khair, 16, and Nur Ain Sumayyah Mohd Fakrul Khair, 13.

“They were alone in the house,” Selangor assistant Fire and Rescue Department chief, Hafisham Mohd Noor Nur said today.

“When the fire team arrived, the house was fully ablaze because the house was made from wood. It took us few minutes to bring the fire under control and it completely doused in 10 minutes later.”

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis said they received a distress call at 2.48am and dispatched a team of firemen comprising 17 personnel to the scene.

“We dispatched the firemen team from Banting and KLIA Fire station,” he said.

“The department is still in the midst of investigating source of the fire. The remains of the two sisters had been sent to the Banting Hospital,“ he added.

No casualties were reported in the Pulau Indah Industrial Park incident.