Sibu Chinese Associations urge Sarawak government to tighten SOPs for CNY

SIBU: As the Lunar New Year celebration on Feb 12-13 is nearing, four Chinese associations in Sibu are urging the state government to further tighten the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the festive period to contain the spread of Covid-19.

There will be an increase in movements and the chance of another spike in cases is high, said the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association (CCLA); United Chinese Association (UCA), Sibu; Federation of Seven Clans Association; and Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI).

Sibu Division CCLA chairman Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming said the current spike in cases throughout the country could be due to lower compliance of the SOPs amidst increased travels and social gatherings during the Christmas and New Year periods.

“Many are eager and planning to return from overseas to reunite with their families during the Lunar New Year.

“Inter-state and inter-district travels are expected to increase too. Traditions such as visiting and reunion gatherings organised by Chinese associations will inevitably increase the rate of infection,” he said at a joint press conference by the associations here, today.

Apart from tightening the SOPs, the government should also impose social gathering restrictions and enforce 14-day isolation at Covid-19 quarantine and low-risk treatment centres for all including political leaders and VVIPS who enter the state, he added.

“It is hoped that our political leaders will set a good example and take the initiative to fully comply with the SOPs and self-quarantine, especially if they return to Sarawak from Covid-19 red zones,” he said.

The associations also advised those working or studying outside of Sarawak to remain at their respective places, saying this is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus and protect their families and friends.

“Instead, stay connected with family and friends through phone calls, internet and social media networking,” said Lau.

He added that visits and social gatherings should be restricted and everyone should be encouraged to stay at home and comply with SOPs. -Bernama