Sibu CITF refutes claims of vaccines being sold to other parties

SIBU: The Sibu Division Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has refuted allegations by certain quarters that vaccines were being sold to others in the division.

The Sibu Division CITF, in a statement today, said this was unlikely as each dose was monitored by several individuals, including pharmacists, health experts and many supervisors at the Sibu Indoor Stadium vaccination centre (PPV).

“The practice of administering Covid-19 vaccine at all PPVs in Sibu places great importance on the compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and strict protocols to ensure that the total dose of vaccines received and the total dose given to recipients are the same,” it said.

It said that the Sibu Division Health Office had conducted a thorough investigation on a complaint by an individual, who claimed that his father was inoculated with an empty syringe at the Sibu Indoor Stadium PPV yesterday.

“On that day, there was an incident where a recipient had to be inoculated twice because the staff realised an overdose error just before pressing the syringe. After adjustments were made, the individual was given the correct dose,” the statement said.

Sibu CITF regretted the mistake but said the staff’s quick action prevented an overdose, which could have been harmful.

“The mistake may be due to the use of Sinovac vaccine, which involves two doses stored in a single bottle since July 12. We have retrained all the staff and are very confident this incident will not recur,” it said.

Sibu CITF stressed that staff who administered the jabs at the Sibu Indoor Stadium PPV were certified and trained health personnel and officially appointed by the Sibu Division Health Office. — Bernama