Sibu storekeeper loses over RM100,000 to investment scam

KUCHING: Attracted by a profitable investment advertised on social media, a 25-year-old man in Sibu fell victim to an online scam and became RM101,200 poorer.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim, who worked as a storekeeper in the city, made an online investment by downloading the ‘PSLUS’ application through Google Play after seeing an advertisement on Facebook last May 30.

“The victim contacted Whatsapp number +60 62151 3477 and the suspect explained how to make an investment and convinced him of a high profit according to the value of the investment made,” he said today.

The victim was then asked to download the ‘PSLUS’ application in order to invest which he duly followed with 11 money transfer transactions totalling RM101,200 to six different bank accounts from mid-June until the beginning of this month.

Mohd Azman said the victim only realised he had been cheated when he did not receive the profit as promised by the suspect.

He said the victim then came forward to lodge a police report yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is cheating and dishonestly inducing property to be handed over.

He added that the section provides for imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and not more than 10 years and with caning and also a fine, if convicted. -Bernama