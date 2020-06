SANDAKAN: A Filipino man who escaped from the Sibuga Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) here on Wednesday has been rearrested.

In a statement today, Sandakan district police said the 40-year-old man was picked up from a hut by the roadside of KM27 Jalan Sandakan-Kota Kinabalu, near here, at about 2pm yesterday.

“He put up a struggle and police had to use minimal force to arrest him,” it said.

The suspect was among nine detainees who fled the centre after forcing open a window grille during heavy rain at about 2.20am.

The other escapees are still at large and anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Sandakan district police headquarters at 089-212222. - Bernama