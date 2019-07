PETALING JAYA: A misunderstanding among a group of men from Sierra Leone led to one of them being severely beaten to death opposite a budget hotel at Bandar Putri, Puchong here today.

The 31-year-old victim was with a 20-year-old friend, also from Sierra Leone when they were set upon by at least five of their countrymen.

Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the fight erupted when the victim and his attackers teased each other.

He said the attackers kicked the victim and hit him causing severe internal injuries.

Ismadi said no weapons were used in the assault and police are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

He said police managed to arrest a suspect in his 30’s at Jalan Bukit Puchong just two hours after the attack. Police are on the hunt for the rest of the foreigners.

Police are also checking with the Immigration Department on details of the dead man.