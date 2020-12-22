Sifu of journalism, Tony Francis dies

PETALING JAYA: Friend, colleague, soulmate and teacher – that was Tony Francis (pix) to many of today’s senior reporters and editors in the local media industry.

Yesterday, the media fraternity mourned the loss of this accomplished sports writer and newsman, who passed away peacefully after a battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which is a chronic lung disease.

Francis, 73, had a decorated career spanning close to five decades. More importantly, he left an unbridled legacy of greatness that bred respect and admiration from everyone, including the King.

His wife Chan Cheng Tuan described Francis as a man who lived his passion to the fullest. “He was a great journalist who covered the Olympics and many other major events. As a person, he had a great sense of humour. Sports had been his passion and he enjoyed golf a lot. He was also a generous and loving husband, and a doting father to his kids,” she told theSun yesterday.

His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who has been involved in the local sports scene, recognised the immense contributions of the legendary journalist and thanked him for his gift of story-telling.

Veteran journalist Frankie D’Cruz, a friend of Francis of four decades, described his friend as the “sifu of journalism”. “Tony was a man of ideas, whose ambitious and uncompromising brand of journalism helped shape the careers of many journalists. His thought-provoking work, his writings and leadership have been a huge influence over me.”

Francis carved his career with the New Straits Times group for 35 years, from 1967-2002.

He started off as a 20-year-old with the New Straits Times and rose through the ranks from a cadet reporter to assistant sports editor, sports editor, chief news editor and associate editor, before retiring in 2002.

He also had stints with the Malay Mail and ventured into the golf scene as editor of Golf Digest with lifestyle publisher Blu Inc.

His glittering career saw him cover two Olympic Games in Seoul (1988) and Barcelona (1992) as well as three World Cups (1974 and 2006 in Germany, and 2010 in South Africa), besides other sporting spectacles like the Thomas Cup, SEA Games and Asian Games.

He was brave in his reporting, and was at the centre of the match-fixing expose of the 1993-94 season that led to the arrest of over 200 footballers, which rocked the local football scene.

ParGolf managing editor Jonathan Ponniah said Francis was not only a confidant, but a mentor who had a knack for putting others at ease.

“I had seen him a couple of times at press conferences and was in awe of him. But we bonded over a golf game in the 90s and became close on a professional and personal level. He had amazing people skills and was a very good social golfer. He will be dearly missed,” said Ponniah.

TwentyTwo13 executive editor Graig Nunis was grateful to Francis for offering him a sports editor role in 2008. “Being a former sports editor, he was meticulous and sports was always close to his heart.”

Francis’ contribution to sports also saw him inducted into the Olympic Council of Malaysia Hall of Fame in 2015.

He is survived by his wife and two children.