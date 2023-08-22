Sight to behold as thousands of Jalur Gemilang flying proudly in Kg Melayu

GEORGE TOWN: A businessman, in an effort to enliven the National Month celebration, has decorated his village, Kampung Melayu in Air Itam, with more than 3,000 Jalur Gemilang and giant National Day posters to rekindle the spirit of patriotism among the local populace.

Datuk Seri Salim Abdul Rahman, 54, said he wanted to help raise awareness among the younger generation today to understand the importance of patriotic spirit and love for the country.

“This is the spirit of the older generation, decorating their homes and hometowns during the 1980s and 1990s every year during National Month. All houses were decorated with Jalur Gemilang and now I want to bring back that excitement,” he told reporters here today.

He said the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of Malaysia’s pride and all walks of life regardless of race and religion should fly the Malaysian flag proudly on National Day.

“Apart from giant posters, we, together with the youths here, have hoisted more than 3,000 flags along the roads leading to Kampung Melayu to further enliven the National Month celebration,” he said.

Earlier, Salim invited 30 youths from Kampung Melayu to hang two giant National Day posters, measuring 18 metres (m) long and 5 m wide at a low-cost flat.

A visitor to Kampung Melayu here, Lim Siew Eng, 55, expressed excitement seeing the lively atmosphere and the brilliant decorations ahead of the National Day celebration in this village.

“I only came to eat with my friends at Astaka Makanan here, but I feel proud to see Jalur Gemilang along the street and also the National Day posters hung in the low-cost flat here indicate the patriotic spirit among the residents here is very good,” Lim said.

A visitor to Kampung Melayu night market, Abraham Mammen, 63, said that at first he was surprised by so many flags decorating the streets, but at the same time he also felt proud of the enthusiasm of the people here to celebrate the National Day.

“This village is the only village in Penang, and perhaps, in the whole of Malaysia, which has so many Jalur Gemilang decorating the streets in conjunction with National Day. This village can be a model village to raise public awareness about the celebration of National Month and fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign,” he said.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil had earlier announced ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) as the theme of the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations. - Bernama