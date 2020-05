PETALING JAYA: Hundreds of Malaysians who have lost their only source of income have begun queuing up outside pawnshops, their pockets filled with family heirlooms and jewellery belonging to their spouse.

Financially strapped after losing their jobs thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak and the movement control order (MCO) enforced to curb its spread, these people have no choice but to seek alternative means to get cash to survive.

Available data speaks lowly of Malaysians’ ability to make provisions for rainy days. Based on its own survey, Bank Negara Malaysia found that 75% of Malaysians have less than RM1,000 in savings.

However, they end up paying a high price for such short-term relief.

Pawnshops generally pay only 30% to 45% of the value of the items they take, according to financial consultant Nurul Athirah Mohamad Adam.

However, she said customers could get 65% to 70% of the value of their items at syariah-compliant pawnshops such as Ah-Rahnu.

But that is not the only area where the customer loses. Pawnshops also charge a 2% interest on the cash they dispense, or a total of 24% a year.

Despite the paltry deal, many prefer such conventional pawnshops because they dispense with most of the red tape, such as filling out forms and waiting for approval.

But apart from the cash value, the sentimental attachment to such items are also lost, most times for good.

One pawnshop customer, who wanted to be known only as Siti, said it was a difficult time for her and she needed to get cash fast.

She ended up pawning the jewellery that her late mother had given her.

“It had sentimental value, but I had no choice because I needed cash urgently. Now I regret it. I also ended up paying a lot more than what I borrowed,” she said.

Financial education trainer Dr Desmond Chong pointed out that daily paid workers who have lost their jobs are the ones most likely to seek out pawnshops.

Chong, who is deputy president of the Malaysian Financial Planning Council, said some people have assumed, quite erroneously, that it is easy to get money from a pawnshop.

“Rather than going to a pawnshop, someone who needs money desperately should consult trusted family members and close friends first,” he said. “Ask them to help by giving you a loan.”

He noted that it is still not an easy option but at least the borrower could save on interests.

“Those who go to pawnshops now might be feeling that they either need fast cash or they need cash for future use since we do not know how long this MCO will last,” he said.

To avoid going down that road, Chong said people should do a personal cash flow statement first.

“Look at your cash in hand and then calculate your monthly expenses after taking the bank moratorium for six months,” he said.

“Maintain your main income and if not, find a second alternative income during this tough time,” he added.

Last month, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said her ministry had received many inquiries about services provided by pawnbrokers.

