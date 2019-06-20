Significant increase in complaints involving cloned luxury cars: RTD

SHAH ALAM: Car-cloning syndicates involving luxury cars have been active again based on the significant increase in complaints received from consumers over the past few months, said Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) director Nazli Md Taib.

He said over the past three months, Selangor RTD received numerous complaints from consumers complaining that they had been blacklisted due to outstanding summonses that they were unaware of until they tried to renew road tax and driving licence.

“When we (RTD) conducted checks, we found these summonses issued to cars that carried similar registration number as the complainants’, and we believe those cars are cloned vehicles.

“The checks also found that most of these summonses were issued in east coast states via the Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) camera,“ he told reporters at the Selangor RTD Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Nazli said from January until today, the Selangor RTD has received 25 complaints involving cloned cars.

Most of the recent complaints received involving luxury cars such as BMW and Toyota Vellfire compared to previous cases that involved more of Honda cars, he said. — Bernama