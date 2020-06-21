Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi appointed Mada chairman

ALOR STAR: Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman has been appointed the new chairman of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) effective May 16.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said that Ahmad Tarmizi’s appointment was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The appointment of Ahmad Tarmizi as the new chairman of Mada is effective until May 15, 2022, after receiving the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he told a press conference after a working visit to Mada headquarters, here today.

At the same press conference, Ahmad Tarmizi thanked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for his appointment to lead Mada.

He also expressed his commitment to ensure that Mada continues to intensify efforts to develop rice cultivation further while safeguarding the welfare of farmers. - Bernama