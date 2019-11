KOTA KINABALU: Despite being small in number, the Sabah Sikh community’s contributions to state and nation-building are undeniable, according to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

In fact, he said the Sikh community in Sabah, whilst upholding the faith and tradition of their forefather, also upholds strongly their Malaysian nationality.

“I hope that all Malaysians especially the Sikhs will understand the importance of staying united as we continue to contribute to the country’s social, economic and educational development.

“We find strength in diversity, so let us spread the goodwill and understanding because unity and harmony are the pillars of progress and growth,” he said at the launch of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birthday celebration at Urdwara Sahib, here today.

The chief minister’s speech text was read out by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Arifin Asgali. - Bernama