PETALING JAYA: Eight martial arts exponents and a house owner were fined a total of RM24,000 for failure to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the movement control order (MCO) at Bandar Utama here today.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said police conducted checks at a double-storey house in the area and found six men and two women aged between 26 and 51 undergoing silat training on the upper floor without compliance to the SOPs.

He said police issued a RM10,000 summons to the owner of the house who was among them and a RM2,000 summons to each of the seven others for the offence.

Mohamad Fakhrudin warned that police will not hesitate to summon those who fail to adhere to the rules and regulations of the MCO.