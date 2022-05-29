Silat programme should continue, symbolic to community unity: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The silat programme should continue as it is symbolic of the unification of the ummah and the community unity in facing challenges from within and without, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Therefore, Ismail Sabri said silat practitioners should be in a state of readiness to manage its journeys in the country.

He said silat practitioners as the country’s third bastion of defence could help the government maintain the peace and prosperity of the country that the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) was currently enjoying.

“The harmony and peace must be maintained as our success also depends on the country being peaceful and well-governed.

“However, all the country’s successes and achievements did not happen overnight. It is the result of the efforts of the previous generation of the Malaysian Family that should be continued by the current generation,” he said when officiating the Pertubuhan Seni Silat Lincah Malaysia (PSSLM)’s Assembly and 36th Graduation Ceremony, here today.

Also present were PSSLM’s Ulul Amri Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, PSSLM’s Mahaguru Muda Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin and Tan Sri Noh Omar.

The Prime Minister said silat not only taught the practitioners about martial arts but more importantly to build a society with inner resilience, identity, discipline, good character and create a society with loyalty and love for the country.

“These elements are important in the government’s efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Keluarga Malaysia as outlined.

“In order to realise the role that martial arts practitioners can play in ensuring the sovereignty and prosperity of the country is safeguarded, such assembly as this can benefit everyone,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said silat also needed to be safeguarded so that the culture that had been established for so long could be maintained and accepted by all levels of society.

In this regard, he called on silat organisations to expand the silat culture through various channels for public and private employees as well as institutions of higher learning as it is believed be able to produce youths with noble values.

According to him, silat plays a huge role in helping the government to prevent the country’s youths from unhealthy elements by inculcating good and noble character, self-confidence, disciplined and obedience to the leaders through silat training.

“The role played by silat is huge. In terms of culture and sports, silat can introduce Malaysia’s identity to the world. Silat should be institutionalised as a platform and discourse for knowledge development through strategies based on education, cultural heritage and sports agenda,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the government always supported the efforts carried out by various parties, including silat activities in generating human and intellectual capital as well as acting as the community’s agent in strategic planning and implementation for positive impact programmes.

According to him, this was clearly proven when the government recognised silat as a national heritage in 2015 which was the government’s first step in ensuring that silat culture did not become extinct but continued to be practised and inherited.

Apart from the recognition of silat as one of the country’s official martial arts, he said the struggle of the silat world was also given recognition, for example, the struggle of the late Mahaguru Tan Sri Omardin Mauju in the country’s silat.

“The title ‘Pendekar Negara’ awarded to the late (Omardin) has raised the image of silat. He contributed greatly to the history of modern silat in the country. It is hoped that there will be more individuals to receive recognition from the government in the world of silat,” he said.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri also announced that the government will continue the construction of the National Silat Complex in efforts to introduce silat globally.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri also received the ‘Selendang Kehormat Tertinggi’ which he described as one of the highest recognition and appreciation. — Bernama