Simpang Jeram polls: Campaign reach almost 80% - PH candidate

MUAR: With polling just five days away, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Simpang Jeram state by-election, Nazri Abdul Rahman (pix) said his campaign reach has hit almost 80 per cent.

He is now confident of completing the task via face-to-face interaction at stalls, food courts, homes, and commercial sites.

“Overall, we have covered nearly 80 per cent of our campaign, particularly in residential and rural areas. Hopefully, in this final stretch, we can connect with all the voters,“ he told reporters here today.

There are 40,379 registered voters in Simpang Jeram, with Malay voters making up 51.87 per cent in Simpang Jeram, followed by Chinese (44.58 per cent) and Indian (2.53 per cent).

Meanwhile, Nazri, who is Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Bakri division deputy chairman thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for supporting his campaign efforts during at the MADANI Mega Ceramah yesterday.

“I want to assure you, insya-Allah, that I will not disappoint the Prime Minister’s expectations. Our campaign team will work diligently to inform and motivate voters to fulfill their responsibility,“ he added.

Yesterday, Anwar urged Simpang Jeram voters to be fully behind Nazri in his bid for the state seat in order to strengthen the state government and help facilitate efforts to drive development in the area.

Simpang Jeram is one of two by-elections called following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23, the other being the Pulai parliamentary seat.

Both seats will see a three-way contest between Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN-PH and Independent candidates, with Nazri facing PAS central committee member Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya of PN and Independent candidate, S. Jeganathan, a businessman in Simpang Jeram.

The Election Commission (EC) set by-elections for the two seats to be held simultaneously, with early voting tomorrow and polling day on Sept 9. -Bernama