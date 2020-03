KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang Johor have been urged not to panic and worry following the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) which was enforced here from midnight last night.

Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said each household will be provided with food and medical aid through the Social Welfare Department and other relevant agencies.

“The Social Welfare Department is in the midst of gathering the latest information and will send food supplies, in fact the Health Ministry itself will send the medical supplies needed by the sick, elderly, including those who are undergoing dialysis treatment,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama Radio on the EMCO at Simpang Renggam through Skype today.

Maszlee added that he had been in contact with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who sent his regards to the affected residents.

“The Agong sends special regards to the residents of both villages and best wishes to all,” he said.

Maszlee added that the sudden imposition of the EMCO was a shock and urged that for the sake of all concerned, the residents in the two villages comply with the instructions of the authorities.

“I think they are already used to the MCO but they are shocked that the area has been declared a red zone which has prohibited anyone from entering or leaving. However, I am sure the people of both villagers will give their full cooperation,” he said.

Maszlee also said he hoped the media will help the villagers by disseminating informative and motivational news.

“I really hope that the media does not worsen the situation by disseminating news which can cause panic among the residents...I am confident that we can act as one large family and I send my prayers and support to all,” he said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement that two areas in Simpang Renggam near Kluang, were the first locations where the EMCO is imposed after 61 residents were found to be positive for Covid-19.

PKPD involves 3,570 residents from 650 families.