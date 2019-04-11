Simple voice vote has Noraini Ahmad as new PAC chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has a new chairman after Parit Sulong MP Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad was appointed to replace Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong tabled the motion in the Dewan Rakyat on the final day of the current sitting today, after weeks of strong protests from lawmakers and the public.

When Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof put up the motion for a simple voice vote, he was met with a chorus of “agree”, while no lawmakers objected to the appointment.

Noraini will now return to sit in the committee she quit on March 25 in protest of the government’s decision to hold on to Kiandee, despite the former Umno MP having defected to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on March 14.

Aside from her, fellow Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Jasin MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah had also previously quit the PAC. PAS’ Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was also said to have resigned but later said he would stay on.

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar also rejoined last week after it was revealed that a new chairman would be appointed.