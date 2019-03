PETALING JAYA: Deputy executive editor-in-chief of vernacular newspaper Sin Chew Daily - Datin Tai Siew Kim was killed today when a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck east of Lombok Island.

Tai, 56, and six other Malaysians were at the Tiu Kelep Senaru waterfalls north of Lombok when a landslide occurred at the tourist spot from the aftershocks of the earthquake at about 2.07pm local time.

It was reported that her son who was with her at the time suffered light injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Tai was the spouse of China Press editor-in-chief Datuk Teoh Yang Khoon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday it had received information from the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta that the six Malaysian who were at the waterfalls were reported missing.

It said search-and-rescue efforts to look for the victims are being carried out by the Indonesian authorities.

Apart from the aftershocks of the earthquake being felt by the whole island, it was also detected in Mataram, west Nusa Tenggara and parts of Bali island.

The ministry said the Indonesian authorities are yet to release an official statement on the disaster.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the victim and urged all Malaysians affected by the earthquake to contact its Jakarta-based Malaysian Embassy.