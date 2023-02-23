Singapore agrees to stop development plans, reclamation activities in Batu Puteh

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore has agreed to halt all development plans and reclamation activities in the Batu Puteh area.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said this is following Malaysia’s stance and objections regarding the matter both verbally and in writing.

“Malaysia has been firm in its position that Singapore has no right and it is inappropriate to continue planning development works and reclamation activities until the two countries finalise the maritime borders in those waters,“ he said.

He said this in his wrap-up for the Foreign Affairs Ministry during the debate on the Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohamad said besides the delimitation of maritime borders, negotiations on Singapore’s unilateral development plan in Batu Puteh had also been initiated by the two countries.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry, along with the related core government agencies are examining current developments and are studying actions that can be taken from various aspects, including based on international law and bilateral diplomatic relations,” he said.

Mohamad said Malaysia remains firm in its stand that the Batu Puteh issue must be handled diplomatically and with good faith.

He said the government hopes that Singapore will also act similarly in respecting and by not implementing any decision that reflects bad faith and that is against the spirit of the ongoing negotiation process between the two countries.

On May 23, 2008, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Singapore had sovereignty over Batu Puteh (Pedra Branca) while Malaysia had sovereignty over Batuan Tengah (Middle Rocks).

Mohamad said both the Malaysian and Singaporean governments have also formed a specific mechanism to implement the judgment as well as to deal with other related issues through the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Technical Committee on the Implementation of the International Court of Justice Judgment on Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge (MSJTC). - Bernama