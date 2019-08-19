Singapore and Tan’s family express appreciation to Malaysia on SAR efforts

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government today expressed its deep appreciation to the Malaysian government and all agencies involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operations over the past 10 days, for the two Singaporeans who went missing while kayaking in Mersing.

“It was an intensive operation, during which assets and manpower were deployed in challenging conditions that covered a vast area of waters off the Malaysian states of Johor, Pahang and Terengganu,“ said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement here.

“We are especially grateful to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), who led the SAR efforts and coordinated amongst the various Malaysian agencies both on the ground and at sea.

“We have also been heartened by the support and assistance of ordinary Malaysians from all walks of life, especially the fishermen in the area who played a critical role in the recovery efforts,“ said the ministry.

The SAR operation for a Singaporean man who went missing on Aug 8 while on a kayaking expedition in Mersing was called off last night after rescuers failed to come up with new leads.

Johor maritime director Maritime First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the search would resume if there are new leads.

Puah Geok Tin, 57, and Tan Eng Soon, 62, were reported missing in rough sea conditions after they got separated from their 13 friends while kayaking in Mersing waters.

The body of Singaporean Puah was found about five nautical miles east of Kuala Kemaman, Terengganu on Aug 14 while Tan is still missing.

The MFA also expressed its deepest sympathies to the families of the two Singaporeans.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time,“ it said.

Meanwhile, Tan’s family has also issued a note of thanks.

“We, the family of Tan Eng Soon, would like to thank the MMEA and all other organisations that have been involved in the search for him,“ said the family.

“The support and compassion of the local fishermen and community has also touched us and given us strength through this difficult time. We would also like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the Singapore MFA who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to be with us every step of the way.

“Although we were not able to find his body, we take heart in the fact that he loved the sea and he will be at peace there,“ said the family. — Bernama