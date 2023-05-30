Singapore Court adjourns to June 26 for offer preparation to Kamal Adli’s attacker

SINGAPORE: Singapore Court has granted another four-week adjournment for a prosecutor to prepare an offer for a man who allegedly assaulted Malaysian actor Kamal Adli.

District Judge Terence Tay also maintained no-bail for the accused and fixed coming June 26 for further mention of the case.

The accused who appeared via a video link nodded when the decision was communicated to him through an interpreter.

“The prosecution side requested for a four-week adjournment to prepare an offer for you... no bail for you ,” said the interpreter.

The 33-year-old man was charged at State Courts on March 14 for “his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.”

If convicted, the offence of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

On March 12, police were alerted to a case at 1 Expo Drive where the suspect had allegedly assaulted the 36-year actor with a baton which was seized by the police as a case exhibit.

The injured Kamal had to undergo surgery at a hospital here.

Kamal and his wife Uqasha Senrose were in Singapore for the three-day Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 event starting March 10, at Hall 5A of the Singapore Expo when the incident happened at the end of the event. -Bernama