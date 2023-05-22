Singapore Defence Minister to attend LIMA 2023

SINGAPORE: Singapore Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen will be in Langkawi, Malaysia for two-days until May 23, 2023 to attend the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA 2023).

“Dr Ng last attended LIMA in 2019. This will be the fifth time that Dr Ng is attending LIMA,” said the republic’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a statement Monday.

While in Langkawi, MINDEF said Dr Ng will attend the LIMA 2023 opening ceremony and an official luncheon.

“Dr Ng will also meet with Malaysian Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the exhibition,” said the ministry.

Established in 1991 and held biennially, LIMA is one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific, with this year’s edition involving over 600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries. -Bernama