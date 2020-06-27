Singapore GE won’t delay reopening of borders with Malaysia: Hishammuddin

KLUANG: The reopening of borders between Malaysia and Singapore will not be delayed, although the island republic will hold its general election on July 10.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) said the reopening, however, would depend on the level of security, safety and preparedness of both countries based on the four categories that have been identified.

“No delays. What we have decided, we will announce but we must be careful so that all parties are satisfied when we announce and there won’t be any dissenting voices that could jeopardise that decision,” he told reporters at the Felda Community Programme and Covid-19 kit handing-over ceremony to schools in the Sembrong Parliamentary constituency at Dewan Semarak Felda Kahang Timur today.

He said the first category was professionals, including those involved in businesses.

The second category involves an estimated 25,000 Malaysians who are still in Singapore due to the closure of the borders following the spread of Covid-19.

“For these two (categories), we have already reached a level of resolution and, if we announce this for the first two categories in the near future, I am confident the announcement will not affect the Covid-19 situation between Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

According to Hishammuddin, the other categories are a bit more complex as they are set to involve about 250,000 Malaysians who commute to work in Singapore daily as well as the full reopening of both countries’ borders.

“For the third category (Malaysians commuting to Singapore for work daily), what we need to consider is our ability to conduct Covid-19 tests.

“This is something we must consider together and I have involved the Johor Mentri Besar in the matter and, from conversations between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Singapore counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, the issue has been discussed at the highest level.

“Regarding fully reopening our borders, it will depend on these three categories. If everything goes smoothly for these three categories and there is no impact on the number of people infected, then I don’t see why we can’t start thinking about reopening our borders fully between Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

On a related matter, Hishamuddin, who is also the Sembrong MP, said Vietnam was the latest Asian nation to be included in the green lane talks.

Other Asian nations listed previously were Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

“The green lane is our effort to establish bilateral ties as well as economic, specialist and tourism pathways between countries with an understanding in terms of the standard operating procedure (SOP) and bid to curb Covid-19 infections.

“We had identified five countries but, last week, our PM held discussions with his Vietnam counterpart and we have added another country,” he added. - Bernama