Singapore leaders congratulate Sultan Abdullah on his ascension to the throne

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders have conveyed congratulations to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who was sworn in today as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

President Halimah Yacob, in her congratulatory message, said: “On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Majesty on the auspicious occasion of Your Majesty’s assumption of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Your Majesty is widely respected for your generosity and concern for the welfare of Malaysians from all walks of life. I am confident that under Your Majesty’s leadership, Malaysia will continue to enjoy prosperity and progress,” she said.

Halimah noted that Singapore and Malaysia enjoy a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation, underpinned by strong bonds between the peoples.

“I look forward to working closely with Your Majesty to further strengthen bilateral ties between our two countries. My husband and I take this opportunity to wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, good health and happiness,” she said.

Sultan Abdullah, 59, was sworn in today as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. His Majesty was elected to the office by the Malay Rulers at the 251st (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara on Jan 24 to reign for a five-year term from today.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his congratulatory message, said: “On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on Your Majesty’s assumption of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.”

“With Your Majesty’s wisdom and grace, I am confident that Malaysia will reach even greater heights of progress and success.”

Lee noted that Malaysia and Singapore shared a long and unique history built on close people-to-people ties and mutually-beneficial cooperation across many sectors.

“We also work well in regional and international fora. I am confident that our bilateral ties will strengthen further during Your Majesty’s reign. Ho Ching and I take this opportunity to send Your Majesty and Her Majesty, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, our respects and best wishes.” — Bernama