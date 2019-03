KUBANG PASU: Negotiations on the sale of water to Singapore through the 1962 Water Agreement will require continuous efforts from both parties to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the water price review negotiations must continue as Malaysia felt it was too low and unreasonable.

“I feel Singapore are good friends of ours and we can get a good deal for both countries,“ he said during a question and answer session in conjunction with his visit to Universiti Utara Malaysia’s School of International Studies in Sintok here, today.

The issue on the water agreement between Malaysia and Singapore resurfaced last year when Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed his

The Water Agreement which was signed in 1962 and ends in 2061, sees Singapore receive 250 million gallons of raw water from Johor a day at 3 sen per 1,000 gallons, and Malaysia repurchases treated water at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons.

In two series of meetings with government previously, Singapore had offered to pay 45 sen for every 1,000 gallons until 2011, and 60 sen from 2011 to 2061, but Malaysia has insisted it should receive a higher amount. — Bernama