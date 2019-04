JOHOR BARU: A Singaporean company director wanted in connection with the chemical pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, near Pasir Gudang, last month has surrendered to the police.

Johor Police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said the 49-year-old man turned himself in at the Seri Alam district police headquarters at 11.17am today.

The suspect is being detained at the Seri Alam district police lockup, he said.

“Investigation papers have been referred to the office of the Johor State Prosecution Director with a proposal for charges under Section 34B and Section 42 of the Environment Act 1974. Police are waiting for further instruction from the Johor State Prosecution Director’s office,“ he said in a statement here today.

Recently, Johor police were reported to be hunting for a Singaporean owner of a factory to help in the investigation into the case where chemical waste was dumped into Sungai Kim Kim.

The man was put on the wanted list and the help of Singapore authorities was sought to track him down. — Bernama