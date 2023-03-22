Singapore President Halimah meets Sultan Nazrin

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore President Halimah Yacob today met the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is the chancellor of the Universiti Malaya (UM).

In her Facebook post, Halimah, who is on a state visit to Malaysia, said she was pleased to catch up with Sultan Nazrin again as they last met at the 2019 UM-National University of Singapore (NUS) Inter-University Tunku Chancellor Golf Tournament.

“During our meeting today, we reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Malaysia, including Perak, as well as the close cooperation between UM and NUS,” Halimah said.

In her capacity as the chancellor of NUS, Halimah also said they discussed the importance of racial and religious harmony in building cohesive societies and the importance for ASEAN to stay united in the increasingly unpredictable geopolitical environment today.

Yesterday, Halimah was accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara in conjunction with her maiden three-day visit to Malaysia, which began on Monday.

Following the ceremony, Halimah, who is also the Patron of Girl Guides Singapore, visited the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia and received a courtesy call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This is the first state visit by a Singapore President to Malaysia since 2013. - Bernama