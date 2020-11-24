Singapore’s largest job portal Monster keen to bring people back to work

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia’s leading job site, Monster has supported Covid-19 impacted employees through specific campaigns aimed at finding alternate employment at the earliest and is committed to playing a significant role in bringing people back to work.

To bridge the gap between job seekers and job opportunities, Monster has added thousands of new jobs across industries and functions making it Singapore’s largest job portal.

With 80K plus new jobs, Monster has become the first port of call for job seekers in the region, offering unique solutions to facilitate virtual career fairs, college placement programmes & virtual recruitment process support to ensure seamless interaction between candidates and companies.

Monster SEA Head, John Sujo, said in a statement: “Our expertise in providing a platform to match job seekers belonging to any industry and skill set with the right employer will aid organisations to hire the right local talent.

“Additionally, Monster’s huge database of local talent and a plethora of services help businesses to hire best-in-class employees for in-demand jobs.”

The pandemic has left businesses rethinking their strategies and investment to focus on recovery. Global markets took a breather after months as businesses reopened under limited capacity.

Government bodies, businesses, and communities in Singapore have invested heavily in upskilling human resources and strengthening the local economy. — Bernama