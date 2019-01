SINGAPORE: Singapore will match the removal of motorcycle tolls at the Second Link from Jan 21, 2019, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Transport today.

“We note Malaysia’s removal of motorcycle toll charges at the Second Link. Singapore’s long-standing policy is to match Malaysia’s toll rates,“ it was quoted as saying by The Straits Times here.

The toll charge for motorcycles was S$0.40 (RM1.21) at the Tuas Checkpoint for both arrivals and departures.

Malaysia had abolished toll collection for motorcycles at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) Expressway’s Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza near Gelang Patah, Johor, from midnight of Jan 1.

The move has long-term benefits to 50,000 residents around Johor Bahru who use the route daily.

The abolition of toll for motorcycles was announced during the tabling of the 2019 Budget on Nov 2 in line with the government’s commitment to reduce the people’s cost of living.

Before the move, motorcyclists had to pay a toll of RM1.10 at the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza. — Bernama