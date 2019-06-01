Singapore yet to make a decision on Huawei: Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (pix) said the island nation has not made a decision on its stance on Huawei and that it is not settled yet on the network configuration equipment it plans to use.

He was responding to a question at the 18th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, following Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir’s statement that Malaysia made a stand to support Huawei.

“Singapore is even smaller than Malaysia. We are in the process of defining and selecting our 5G system and the equipment.

“We have not yet decided. We have not settled the network configuration or what will be the equipment going to be. Who the suppliers are ... we are studying this carefully. We are consulting the industry. We are consulting with friendly regulators and we will make these decision in due course,” Hsien Loong said.

Mahathir had said in Tokyo on Thursday that Malaysia is unperturbed with the allegation of spying levelled against the Chinese tech giant, Huawei.

“We are too small to have an impact on the company like Huawei, whose research is far bigger than the whole of Malaysia’s research capabilities.

“So we try to make use of their technology as much as possible. Yes, there may be some spying, but what is there to spy in Malaysia?” Mahathir was quoted as saying during a dialogue session at the 25th International Conference on The Future of Asia (Nikkei Conference).