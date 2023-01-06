Singaporean bus driver charged with misappropriation of Diesel

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean bus driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the charge of misappropriating about 500 liters of diesel, which is a scheduled control item, two days ago.

Low Yong Pang Benjamin, 24, was charged with breaching Regulation 3 (1) of the Control of Supplies 1974 by having the item in a tour bus.

Regulation 3 (1) of the Control of Supplies 1974 states that no person shall deal by wholesale or retail in any scheduled article or manufacture any scheduled article except under and in accordance with a licence.

The offence was allegedly committed at a Shell petrol station in Jalan Kempas Baru, Mukim Tebrau here at 10 am last May 30.

The charge, framed under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122), provides a fine of up to RM1 million or imprisonment for not more than three years or both, and a maximum fine of RM3 million or imprisonment for up to five years or both for the second and subsequent offences, if found guilty.

Judge Fatimah Zahari allowed Low bail of RM20,000 with two Malaysian sureties and fixed July 6 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Sabiq Mohd Subri, from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), while lawyer Dahlia Tan represented Low.- Bernama