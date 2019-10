MALACCA,: A Singaporean man was charged in the magistrate’s court today with the murder of his wife and stepson in Batu Berendam between Oct 6 and 7.

Food delivery rider Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy, 31, was charged with the murder of Norfazera Bidin, 27, at a house in Taman Merdeka Jaya, Batu Berendam, here between 9pm, Oct 6 and 1am, Oct 7.

The man was also charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy on the same date and at the same time and place.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was recorded.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim set Dec 16 for mention pending the post-mortem report.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari. Shahrul Nizam was not represented. — Bernama